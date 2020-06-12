Social media users are lashing out at Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for sending condolences to PK Kunjananthan who died yesterday. Kunjananthan was 73 years old, and he was a member of the CPI(M) Panoor Area Committee since its formation.

Kunjananthan who was a close associate of Pinarayi Vijayan has been serving a life sentence for conspiracy charges in the murder of Onchiyam RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan.

Pinarayi Vijayan receiving trolls from all corners

It was on May 04, 2012, that TP Chandrasekharan, a former CPI(M) member who exited the party due to ideological differences got killed by a team of goons. Autopsy reports revealed that TP Chandrasekharan suffered 51 slashes on his body. Investigation revealed that PK Kunjananthan was one of the think tanks behind executing the murder of TP Chandrasekharan, and he was later convicted by the court in July 2014.

However, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on his Facebook page claimed that PK Kunjananthan was a committed social worker who spent his entire life for the society. He also added that people in Panoor liked Kunjananthan irrespective of political differences.

The social media post of Pinarayi Vijayan is now receiving negative criticisms from all corners, and netizens are trolling the chief minister for supporting a person who was punished by the court for conspiracy charges in a murder case.

CPI(M) government favored Kunjananthan even in prison

It should be noted that PK Kunjananthan's life in prison for six years was surrounded by controversies. The CPI(M) leader got frequent paroles, and he apparently received VVIP treatment inside the prison. Opposition party Indian National Congress had alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan led CPI(M) government is helping Kunjananthan to get frequent paroles for no reason.

After coming out of parole, Kunjananthan attended party conferences. Despite his absence due to imprisonment, CPI(M) also named him in the Panoor Area Committee, and this move had received widespread negative criticisms from all corners.