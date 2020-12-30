Renowned French fashion mogul Pierre Cardin dies at the age of 98. The visionary designer will always be remembered for his contribution to the fashion industry and for bringing stylish clothes to the masses.

Let's have a look at Pierre Cardin's lesser-known facts, his wealth at the time of his death, and some of the most iconic quotes that made him a legend in the fashion industry.

Pierre Cardin's family revealed to a news agency that "It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more."

Lesser-known facts on Pierre Cardin:

Pierro Cardin was an Italian-born naturalized-French fashion designer who was famous for his avant-garde style and Space Age designs.

Pierre Cardin preferred geometric shapes and motifs, often ignoring the female form. He advanced into unisex fashions, sometimes experimental, and not always practical.

Pierre Cardin was designated a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in 1991 and a United Nations FAO Goodwill Ambassador in 2009.

Pierre Cardin apprenticing himself to a tailor at the age of 17. He then worked at the house of Paquin, wherein he helped create costumes with Christian Berard and Jean Cocteau for the movie, Beauty and the Beast. He then signed on with Christian Dior, where he helped create the New Look collection of 1947 and impressed Christian Dior, who would later point out that "Designers like Pierre Cardin are the future of haute couture."

Iconic quotes from Pierre Cardin:

Pierre Cardin will be remembered for his style statement as his take on different philosophies of life. Here are some of his most iconic quotes:

Quote on fashion:

My aim was the street, that my name and my creations be on the street. Celebrities, princesses were not my cup of tea. I respected them, I dined with them, but I could not see them in my dresses. In any case, they would have looked ridiculous.

My great stroke of genius was ready-to-wear at a time when there was only haute couture. They told me it would not last two years. I charged on, believing in my idea. I was criticized, made fun of.

Quote on Business:

If I have made money with my licenses, it is to be free, do something other than fashion. By changing professions I distract myself. There would not be a bigger punishment than forcing me to play the game.

Fashion design is so diverse. It does not have clear identities as before Balenciaga, Chanel, Cardin Courreges. Design is about begin recognized without a label. Elegance alone is not sufficient.

Pierre Cardin's net-worth:

Back in 2016, he offered to sell the rights to his licensing empire for sale for $1.4 billion. If that could have happened, then Pierre Cardin would have been a billionaire at the time of his death. As per CelebrityNetWorth, Pierre Cardin had a net worth of $800 million.