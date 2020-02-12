Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, one of the most celebrated names in fashion industry, breathed his last on Wednesday, 12 December of 59 in Goa. The news has come as a shocker to his friends and fans.

Confirming the news, Goa Times shared a heartfelt post on their official handle. The post reads, " Fashion guru, author and museum curator Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday afternoon. The news has come as a shock to his thousands of fans, including film celebrities, apart from his fellow villagers in Colvale, North Goa. Wendell was equally at home in the world of high fashion and in the pristine surroundings of his village, where he was known as a green crusader. He had campaigned relentlessly over the past months to save some ancient mango trees from being cut down to widen a highway. Wendell was also working on his life's dream project, the Moda Goa museum, which is to tell the story of Goa's history through its apparel, costumes, jewellery and other artefacts. This project had taken up a good part of the past couple of years and the museum was supposed to have been inaugurated in March. Sadly, the man behind the project will not be there to see his dream come true."

The cause of his death is reported to be heart attack. One of his friend shared the news on social media too shared the news on his social media handle.

Besides being an A-list designer,he was also an activist for various social causes, the environment, and gay rights. In 2014, Government of India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was conferred upon him.

Rodricks was born in a Goan Catholic family, and grew up in Mumbai. He began his career in fashion designing by using his savings to study fashion in Los Angeles and Paris. He was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and for advocating eco-friendly fashion. In 2010, he revived the traditional Goan attire of the kunbi sari.

Here are some unseen pictures of the desingers, from his residence at Goa.

Family and fratneity offer thier condolense on the sad and unforseen demise of the ace desinger Wendell.

Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace ? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

We hope and pray that his family gets the strength to bear the loss. International Business Times condoles the death of Wendell Rodricks may his soul rest in peace.