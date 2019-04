Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday (April 15) in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France. The flames that began in the early evening burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which collapsed, quickly followed by the entire roof.

Taking to Twitter French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Like all our compatriots, I am sad this evening to see this part of all of us burn."