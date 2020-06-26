Ever since Hardik Pandya and fiance Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy, people have been expressing their thoughts on social media like never before. And while Hardik is all set to embark on a new journey of fatherhood, people are now eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to become parents.

Their obsession to see them as parents have grown to such an extent that their fans are now editing out Virat and Anushka's maternity photographs.

One of the IPL fan pages on Instagram shared a black and white picture wherein Virat can be seen holding Anushka's baby bump. The photograph was clearly morphed with Virat and Anushka's smiling faces which even the fan page put a highlight on. This particular picture of Virat and Anushka is now taking the internet by storm with hilarious reactions on social media.

Speculations don't die down

Reports of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy keep surfacing on social media and the speculations have followed her whenever she was seen wearing loose clothes or for staying away from films. Anushka hasn't paid any heed to such rumours but it irks her when she needs to clarify the reports.

Anushka has not signed anything new post-Zero, which made people wonder with wild thoughts about her pregnancy. But if you ask her about it, she says that it was a conscious decision as she wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero.

And while their fans wait to see Virat and Anushka welcome their bundle of joy in the near future, we hope such photo edits and speculations won't cause any harm to the power couple.