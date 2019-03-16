Soundarya Rajinikanth's son Ved Krishna seems to be getting along well with his step-father Vishagan Vanangamudi. It becomes evident after she posted a picture of her son being pampered by her hubby on Twitter.

The filmmaker posted a picture in which Ved Krishna is playing with Vishagan. She posted the photo and captioned, "And that's what a #Blessing looks like ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MyBoys #MyLife #Ved #Vishagan #Grateful #Blessed #GodsAreWithUs. [sic]"

We hear stories of step-parents having difficulties in bonding with the children of their partners, but it seems unlikely in case of Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Soundarya Rajinikanth wedded Vishagan as per the Hindu customs on 11 February in a grand event at The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar in Chennai. The marriage was graced by big names from political circle and film industry. It was followed by a lavish reception which was graced by well-known businessmen that include Mukesh Ambani.

Soundarya was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2017 with a divorce and their child is Ved Prakash. Whereas businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi had also ended his first marriage.

He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.