Shriya Saran might have been married to a Russian, but her roots her in India and she is very much Indian when it comes to following our culture. It becomes true after the actress revealed that she is celebrating Karva Chauth which falls on Thursday, 17 October.

The actress shared her excitement on her Instagram about her celebration from Barcelona in Spain. She posted a few pictures and wrote, "Happy karva chauth to every one from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15. [sic]"

In one of the photos, Shriya Saran is adoringly being kissed on her cheeks by husband Andrei Koscheev. This picture has gone viral in a matter of minutes.

It looks like the couple is happy to be celebrating the Indian custom even though they are outside the country and the Russian has no issues to make his better half happy by taking part of the Hindu ritual.

Shriya Saran seems to be having her best moments of her life as she is travelling places one after the other. After her marriage to Russian, Andrei Koscheev in 2018, the actress has apparently bid goodbye to films.

However, the actress has two films in her kitty. Karthick Naren's Naragasooran, which has Arvind Swami in the lead, and Hindi film Tadka are the films in which she has worked. Apart from these projects, she has not given nod to any movies.