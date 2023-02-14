Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the Aero India 2023 airshow following controversy.

The picture of Lord Hanuman was embossed on the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model.

Union Minister for Mine, Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday tweeted about the Lord Hanuman picture and expressed his happiness over it.

Taking a line of the prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Joshi had shared the pictures of HLFT-42, a super jet model. "The picture of Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman) is specially highlighted on the jet," he had said.

The pictures went viral on social media stirring a debate on printing the image of the Hindu God image over the fighter jet. Some critical voices said that the armed forces should not have any religious representation as that would affect the morale of the soldiers.

HAL after noticing the controversy removed the picture thereby putting an end to the debate in this regard.

HLFT-42, Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer is regarded as the 'Next Generation Supersonic Trainer'. The HAL is displaying the model for the first time at the Aero India Show 2023.

The jet is expected to play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire Control system.

(With inputs from IANS)