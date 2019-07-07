Priyanka Chopra is having a gala time with her hubby Nick Jonas as they are vacationing together. The actress recently posted some sizzling photos from the trip.

The diva posted a number of photos on Instagram thanking Nick for clicking the pictures. Wearing a white swimsuit, Priyanka looked a complete stunner in the photos.

Flaunting her curves by the pool side, the actress looks extremely sexy. Crediting her husband for the clicks, she captioned it as "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol".

Priyanka is often trolled for marrying a man who is 10 years younger to her. However, she never gets bothered by those negative comments. She always posts happy pictures and videos that reflects the kind of bonding she has with Nick.

Meanwhile, she will soon be seen in The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to be released on October 11 this year.