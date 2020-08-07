The year 2020 will probably remain one of the most looked back on and worst years for many of us. And it's not just the common public that's losing it out over this coronavirus, lockdown and the world coming down to a standstill. Celebs too are struggling to move on amid such insecure and dark times. However, a little bit of humour can give some respite, right? And that's what these celebs did.

From Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis to dozens of well-known people came out and shared a collage of how their mood's been since the beginning of the year till now. From 'happy', 'sad', 'funny' to 'angry'; celebs have revealed all the emotions that's been driving and ruling them all these months.

Take a look.