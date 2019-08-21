Pakistani medium-fast pacer Hasan Ali got married to an Indian engineer Samiya Arzoo on Tuesday, August 20 in Dubai. The venue for the wedding was the Atlantic Palm Hotel and the function was attended by select family member and friends of the couple.

As expected, there were plenty of cricketers in attendance and their pictures with the newly-married couple have been doing the rounds of social media.

This is the fourth instance of a Pakistani cricketer tying the knot with an Indian girl. While Mohsin Khan had been married to Bollywood actress Reena Roy and Shoaib Malik has Indian tennis player Sania Mirza as his better half, legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas also got married to an Indian.

Ali's wife Samiya belongs to the Mewat district in Haryana. At the marriage ceremony, the Pakistani cricketer was dressed in a blue sherwani with a maroon pagdi while his wife wore a traditional red wedding dress along with lots of jewellery.

Here are some of the best photographs from the wedding reception: