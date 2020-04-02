Kareena Kapoor Khan is making our self quartine days better by posting hot workout selfies and teasing her fans with Taimur's candid pictures. Kareena has always been one of the most glamorous actors we have in the industry and we are smitten by her drop-dead gorgeous look and sexy avatar.

Much before the lockdown, Kareena had shot for the cover of international magazine Vogue and a few hours ago, the official social media of Vogue India dropped some exquisite inside pictures of Bebo. Her scintillating pictures are beating the boredom during self quartine. Clad in heels, a shimmering leopard print mini, and a plunging neckline, completely unfazed and cool, Kareena is turning heads.

Check out her images and we are sure, you will forget to blink for the moment!

Speaking to the magazine gossip queen Kareena Kapoor spills the beans on various facets of her life including her guilty pleasures, her married life, her son Taimur, her favorite food and much much more in the 'What If' segment.

If the world started working from home...

Be the next YouTube or TikTok sensation!

If I had to self-isolate, I would be...

On a secluded beach somewhere with Saif and Taimur.

If I wasn't born in a film family...

Still be an actor.

If I knew today was my last day on Earth...

Spend all my time with my son.

If I could live without sleeping, I'd spend my nights...

Drinking lots of wine and eating lots of pizza.

If I could wear one label my entire life...

I love my jeans and live in them.

If I could commit one crime without getting caught...

No, I'm not a rule breaker. I'm quite a good girl.

If I hadn't met Saif...

I would not have been this happy.

If there was one thing I would like to do before I turn 40...

It would be... I've already done it—I joined Instagram!

If I could invent anything...

A machine that could turn me invisible at times. Or something that allows me the luxury of eating as much as I want without gaining weight.

If I could invite a few famous people for a meal, my guest list would include...

Gisele [Bündchen] with her husband [Tom Brady], Bella and Gigi [Hadid] to give Saif company, because I'm thinking of him as well, and for me, Leonardo DiCaprio. And Alicia Keys to entertain us.

If I could gift Taimur something money can't buy...

A chance to meet his grandfather [Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi] and great grandfather [Raj Kapoor].

If I could change one thing about Bollywood...

The trend of following trends (like airport looks and what not).

If I had to start living more sustainably, I'd start...

We have already started. But one idea I'd love to explore is to create community gardens across the city. Creating green spaces, growing your own vegetables, reducing carbon emissions... there are so many benefits to that.

If I could go back in time, I'd change...

The way the world reacted to Coronavirus in the beginning. It should have been taken seriously from the start.

In the face of the ongoing pandemic, her latest film, Angrezi Medium, where she plays a cop, had to be pulled out of theatres, first in Kerala, Delhi, Jammu, and Kashmir, and then across other states. But the actor is optimistic about when it returns to screen.

Later this year we will see her as Mughal princess Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's Takht and with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha (a remake of Forrest Gump).

We cant wait to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan on-screen!