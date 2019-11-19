Two divas who are very active on Instagram, are now setting the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. We are talking about Esha Gupta and Krishna Shroff.

Esha posted a picture on Instagram, flaunting her curves in a red bikini. Captioned as "Tropic like it's hot", the photo shows a drenched Esha making her fans go weak on the knees with her hotness. The picture received tons of comments, praising the actress' oomph factor.

On the other side, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna too posted a couple of sexy pictures on Instagram that are unmissable. Wearing a black bikini, a sun-kissed Krishna is seen clicking selfies by a pool-side. Her followers cannot stop commenting on it, expressing it is too much hotness in a single frame.

Both Esha and Krishna are known for putting out their sensuous and workout photos on social media. Although their pictures often get some nasty comments from haters, these gorgeous Bollywood divas now know the art of ignoring, and if needed, giving it back to the trolls.

A few days ago, Krishna had created headlines for her beach pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The love-birds were seen spending some quality time together holding each other's hands.