Bipasha Basu, who had been one of the boldest and popular Indian models, shared some throwback bikini photos from her teenage days.

The diva posted a couple of pictures on Instagram from her early modelling days. The first photo is from her first swim-suit feature for Elle. She captioned the image as, "Major Throwback! Teenage modelling days. My first Swimsuit feature for @elleindia ... shot by the ace photographer and dear friend @farrokhchothia ... styled by the amazing @anaitashroffadajania . Still remember what a fun shoot it was. Always a bikini belle [sic]".

In another old post, Bipasha expressed her desire to get her tan look back. "Colour me Bronze!!! Another blast from the past. Want this tan back... need sunshine and beach [sic]," she wrote.

While Bipasha made a lot of her fans feel nostalgic with her sizzling throwback photos, a lot of celebrities praised the beauty in comments. Even her ex-beau Dino Morea, who also had been a popular model, praised the actress by commenting, "Hello @bipashabasu I remember that. Stunning".

Although the Bong beauty has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, she always teases her fans who some interesting posts on social media.