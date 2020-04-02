We have always seen the beautiful and sensational actress Aditi Rao Hydari playing very powerful roles in Bollywood. The gorgeous looking actor never fails to seize our heart and mind onscreen and off-screen. Last seen in Padmaavat, the actor's role was loved and lauded the same way the protagonist Deepika Padukone's character was.

Her body of work shows that it's not always important to be the lead actor in the film, what matters is the dept of the role. This is what exactly the actor spoke about in Femina magazine. Not only did Aditi pour her heart out on why she doesn't feel the need to be a lead actor in a conventional Bollywood film.

Aditi looks like a dream, on the cover of the popular magazine and we are totally awestruck with the calmness and poise that she has carried. Seen in minimal makeup her surreal eyes speak volumes.

Check out her magical pictures

Speaking to Femina Aditi reveals why lead roles aren't important for her when all the B-town actors are eyeing for the opportunity.

No lead roles for Aditi

I would like if the media refrain from using the word lead. I enjoy working with the directors who challenge me and are fun to work with. At the end of the day, it is important to play a role that has a character. Whether I am there for a few minutes or in every frame in the film, the audience should be able to take me with them in their hearts.

On the work front, the starlet beauty will be seen in The Girl on the Train which stars Parineeti Chopra.

The movie is a remake of an American film of the same name and is inspired by a book of the same name authored in 2015 by Paula Hawkins.