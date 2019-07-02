While Bollywood might not have been able to give a platform to shine to Aarti Chabria, but, the diva doesn't seem to be holding any grudges. Currently enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives, Aarti, was considered one of the most popular faces back in the days.

The actress, who will be best remembered for her role in Awara Pagal Deewana and Tumse Achha Kaun Hai, tied the knot with Mauritius-based charted accountant Visharad Beedassy on June 24. Aarti took to Instagram to share the news of her marriage and wrote, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings."

On her wedding, Aarti, who went onto win the adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4, looked every bit of royal in a red and maroon lehenga with floral motifs, while the groom Visharad donned an off-white and golden sherwani with maroon pagdi.

Currently enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives, Aarti seems to be having the time of her life. Talking about her husband, Visharad, Aarti had said to The Times of India, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

We wish Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy a very happy married life ahead.