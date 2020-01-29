Actor Priyanka Chopra is indeed a fashion diva who never fails to pull off any look with panache. Her recent outfit at the Grammy's awards night 2020 turned heads and also became the most debatable outfit.

For the Grammy's look, she opted for a floor-length embellished gown with tassels and a neckline that plunged beneath her navel in which she looked stunning.

The daring number, from Ralph and Russo, featured a plunging neckline that ran all the way down to her navel, drawing attention to her ample assets.

Her outfit also showcased her toned torso and revealed a piercing through her navel.



As the world mourns the tragic death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant, Priyanka paid tribute to him. Chopra wrote the number 24 on her nail, a reference to the jersey number made famous by Kobe Bryant, as a tribute to the late basketball legend.

PC also penned a heartfelt post for the late basketball player and his daughter.

Not only at the Grammy's, but there are many other award shows and appearances where Priyanka has made noise and voice for her outfit.

Post the event she was compared to Jennifer Lopez donning a similar kind of out 20 years ago. Ever since her not so toned torso has been visible at the event, media and fraternity have been scrutinising her outfit.

International Business Times India gives you a rundown of Priyanka's latest outfit.

Ahead of the California event, Baywatch star Priyanka sashayed along the red carpet in a sequin encrusted ivory gown.

Her show-stopping dress was embellished with opal stones throughout and peach ombre fringed sleeves.

Priyanka wore her dark tresses loose and glam evening make-up when she posed for pictures at the glitzy bash alongside her husband of one year.

Singer Nick opted for a shimmery gold suit and T-shirt for the star-studded event.

Later in the evening, he changed into an eye-catching metallic jacket and black trousers to take to the stage with his brothers Joe, 30, and Kevin, 32.

As the Jonas Brothers performed on stage, their beautiful wives took their seats in the audience to watch the show.

Priyanka was joined by Kevin's wife Danielle Jones, 33, and fellow actress Sophie Turner, 23 who is married to Joe.

Golden Globe Awards 2020

Met Gala 2019

Priyanka got the memo for the Met Gala 'Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme, wearing an extravagant Dior Couture gown which took 1500 hours to make. Here too she was poked fun off for her outfit.

Oscars after-party

For a black-tie event, Chopra went for a can-do-no-wrong black gown, chic up-do and classic earrings. The Elie Saab gown featured a halter neckline, skirt overlay, and pockets.

Umang 2020

At the event, she wore a blue Banarasi saree with pomegranate motifs and cutwork by Ekaya Banaras X Masaba Gupta. She paired her look with statement jhumkas, blue bangles, a ring and a black bindi along with her hair left open Umang 2020 costs a whopping ₹42,575.