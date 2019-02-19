Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama saw a dastardly terror attack on February 14, as at least 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when terrorists blew up a CRPF bus.

In his first reaction after the cold-blooded massacre, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied his country's involvement in the terrorist attack. Khan's comment has not gone down well with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar - the mastermind of the attack - was in Pakistan, and if the country was unable to nab the terrorist, "we will do it for you".

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help."

"Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know, we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack? Time to walk the talk."

What did Khan say?

On Tuesday, Imran Khan said that India should "stop blaming Pakistan without any proof or evidence" and urged Indian authorities to share any proof they might have about the involvement of Pakistan.

"If you [Indian government] think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue," says Pakistan PM Imran Khan in his first address after the Pulwama terror attack.

"This is Naya Pakistan. We have a new thought. We want stability. Why would Pakistan do it when it's moving towards stability? How does it benefit Pakistan," Khan added.

Khan, who took office last year, said his government was ready to co-operate with India in investigating the attack.

Earlier on Friday (February 15), India had withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan, a day after the dastardly terror attack on CRPF's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which as many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed.