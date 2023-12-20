Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended his brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash along with his family members, His brother Sohail turned 53rd birthday on December 19. Salman Khan's mother Sushila, Sohail's son and other close friends and family graced Sohail's birthday.

Salman's family at Sohail's birthday bash

Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri and close friends celebrated Sohail's birthday.

Salman Khan arrived late at the bash wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Salman Khan is a doting son and brother. He is also protective about his family members.

Salman Khan gets angry at paps, here's why

However, the actor lost his calm on paparazzi on Tuesday night. All the members of the Khan family were seen happily posing for photographs, and Salman got angry at the paparazzi.

It so happened that, a pool of photographers hounded Salman Khan and yelled to get that perfect video and picture.

Salman Khan told the photographers before entering his car. He said, 'Piche hato sab' (Go back).

Salman Khan's dead stare and hand movements were enough for photographers. They then said 'silence' to one another.

Salman Khan then sat in his car and zoomed away.

Fans react strongly

Fans came in support of Salman Khan and said that he just got suffocated.

A user mentioned, "Salman Bhai did not mean arrogance or arrogance. He was just suffocated by the atmosphere of the Indian press, which harassed his mother Salma Khan. There was no respect from you for the elderly, and therefore you had to see silence from him because you are disrespectful And do not know about something called privacy."

Another wrote, "Love this!!! Look at the respect he has for his parents!!"

Salman Khan gets death threats from Lawerence Bishnoi

After fresh attacks that were held last month near singer Gippy Garewal's residence, the Mumbai police decided to heighten the security at Salman Khan's residence,

The Facebook post by an account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the attack read, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan..."

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan's security was reviewed by the Mumbai police on Tuesday, November 28. The actor who has Y plus security as of now, has also been asked to stay on alert. "Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor's security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things about his security," a senior officer cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Salman Khan is basking high with the success of Tiger 3. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in an important role. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.