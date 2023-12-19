This year's IPL is already grabbing headlines for major twists and shifts in players. A few days ago, fans were irked seeing Hardik Pandya as the new captain of Mumbai Indians. The franchise replaced Rohit Sharma in no time. This has already left MI fans disheartened. With the next season of IPL and game turning more voilte in fied. The IPL 2024 auction that was held on December 19, 2023 saw a major chunk of players being bid on highest of the higest amount leaving fans in shock.

Let's take a look at the higest players in IPL 2024 so far

Mitchell Starc (bought for Rs 24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (Rs 20.5 crore) were the biggest buys in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction so far, with both Australians going past the overall record for the costliest buy at an IPL auction.

For the unversed, Starc has not played in the IPL since 2015. Despite that, Kolkata Knight Riders won the bid of Rs 24.75 crore.

Australia cricket captain Cummins was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a record price of Rs 20.5 crore, before Starc pipped him.

The bidding was intense with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fought for him until ₹9.60 crore. After that it was Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans who pushed Starc's price past ₹20 crore mark. And finally it was KKR who got on board the player.

KKR is co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings got Daryl Mitchell, New Zealander for Rs 14 crore. India's Harshal Patel was the third costliest pick for Rs 11.75 crore while the breakout star of the recent Cricket World Cup, Rachin Ravindra, was snapped up by CSK for Rs 1.8 crore.

A look at team wise highest bid players

RCB

Alzarri Joseph: Rs 11.50 crore

Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore

CSK

Rachin Ravindra – Rs 1.80 cr

Shardul Thakur – Rs 4.00 cr

Daryl Mitchell – Rs 14 cr

Sameer Rizvi (Rs 8.4 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Harry Brook – Rs 4 cr

Tristan Stubbs – Rs 50 lakh

Ricky Bhui: Rs 20 lakh

Kumar Kushagra: Rs 7.2 crore

Punjab Kings ( Preity Zinta)

Harshal Patel – Rs 11.75 cr

Chris Woakes – Rs 4.20 cr

SRH

Pat Cummins: Rs 20.50 crore

Travis Head: Rs 6.8 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga: Rs 1.5 crore

Jaydev Unadkat: Rs 1.6 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Shivam Mavi: Rs 6.4 crore

Arshin Kulkarni: Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth: Rs 2.4 crore

KKR

Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore

KS Bharat: Rs 50 lakh

Chetan Sakariya: Rs 50 lakh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Rs 20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh: Rs 20 lakh

Gujarat Titans

Azmatullah Omarzai: Rs 50 lakh

Umesh Yadav: Rs. 5.80 crore

Shahrukh Khan: Rs 7.40 crore

Sushant Mishra: Rs 2.2 crore

Kartik Tyagi: Rs 60 lakh

Manav Suthar: Rs 20 lakh

The highly anticipated IPL Auction 2024 was held in Dubai on December 19. The auction started at 1 pm and streamed live on Jio streaming platforms in India.