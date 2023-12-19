This year's IPL is already grabbing headlines for major twists and shifts in players. A few days ago, fans were irked seeing Hardik Pandya as the new captain of Mumbai Indians. The franchise replaced Rohit Sharma in no time. This has already left MI fans disheartened. With the next season of IPL and game turning more voilte in fied. The IPL 2024 auction that was held on December 19, 2023 saw a major chunk of players being bid on highest of the higest amount leaving fans in shock.
Let's take a look at the higest players in IPL 2024 so far
Mitchell Starc (bought for Rs 24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (Rs 20.5 crore) were the biggest buys in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction so far, with both Australians going past the overall record for the costliest buy at an IPL auction.
For the unversed, Starc has not played in the IPL since 2015. Despite that, Kolkata Knight Riders won the bid of Rs 24.75 crore.
Australia cricket captain Cummins was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a record price of Rs 20.5 crore, before Starc pipped him.
The bidding was intense with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fought for him until ₹9.60 crore. After that it was Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans who pushed Starc's price past ₹20 crore mark. And finally it was KKR who got on board the player.
KKR is co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Chennai Super Kings got Daryl Mitchell, New Zealander for Rs 14 crore. India's Harshal Patel was the third costliest pick for Rs 11.75 crore while the breakout star of the recent Cricket World Cup, Rachin Ravindra, was snapped up by CSK for Rs 1.8 crore.
A look at team wise highest bid players
RCB
Alzarri Joseph: Rs 11.50 crore
Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore
CSK
Rachin Ravindra – Rs 1.80 cr
Shardul Thakur – Rs 4.00 cr
Daryl Mitchell – Rs 14 cr
Sameer Rizvi (Rs 8.4 crore)
Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook – Rs 4 cr
Tristan Stubbs – Rs 50 lakh
Ricky Bhui: Rs 20 lakh
Kumar Kushagra: Rs 7.2 crore
Punjab Kings ( Preity Zinta)
Harshal Patel – Rs 11.75 cr
Chris Woakes – Rs 4.20 cr
SRH
Pat Cummins: Rs 20.50 crore
Travis Head: Rs 6.8 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga: Rs 1.5 crore
Jaydev Unadkat: Rs 1.6 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Shivam Mavi: Rs 6.4 crore
Arshin Kulkarni: Rs 20 lakh
M Siddharth: Rs 2.4 crore
KKR
Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore
KS Bharat: Rs 50 lakh
Chetan Sakariya: Rs 50 lakh
Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Rs 20 lakh
Ramandeep Singh: Rs 20 lakh
Gujarat Titans
Azmatullah Omarzai: Rs 50 lakh
Umesh Yadav: Rs. 5.80 crore
Shahrukh Khan: Rs 7.40 crore
Sushant Mishra: Rs 2.2 crore
Kartik Tyagi: Rs 60 lakh
Manav Suthar: Rs 20 lakh
The highly anticipated IPL Auction 2024 was held in Dubai on December 19. The auction started at 1 pm and streamed live on Jio streaming platforms in India.