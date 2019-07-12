They may have parted on a bad note but Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani continue to be good friends. A picture of Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Aarti Bahl, Iulia Vantur and Sangeeta Bijlani has been doing the rounds on social media.

As per reports, Salman Khan had hosted a hush-hush birthday party for former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Mohnish Bahl's wife, Aarti shared a picture from the event on her Instagram handle and since then the picture has received massive comments and likes.

Former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin and his love-life with model-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani remained under the spotlight for a very long time. The fact that Sangeeta Bijlani had left superstar Salman Khan and was finding solace in the cricketer was too much for many to digest. It was reported that after dating for a long period, Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan were all set to tie the knot in 1994 but owing to his adultery and non-committal attitude, Sangeeta called off the wedding a few days before the function.

As per a report in India.com, Sangeeta had caught Salman Khan red-handed with Somy Ali. Not willing to listen to any of the convincing, Bijlani called off the wedding with a heavy heart. It was during the same phase that Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohd Azharuddin came together for an ad shoot. While Sangeeta had been told that Azhar is a man of very few words, when they met, something in them triggered and the duo got along like a house on fire.

Despite having parted ways under not-so-amicable circumstances, the duo continues to remain on cordial terms. While Sangeeta is a constant fixture at all the events by Salman Khan and family, same is the case for Salman Khan when it comes to events hosted by Sangeeta.