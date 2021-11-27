Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh, has finally come out to face the world. Ritesh has made his first public appearance and shown what he looks like on Bigg Boss 15 as a VIP member along with Rakhi Sawant. Social media has gone berserk and flooded it with memes and jokes. Rakhi and Ritesh got married in a secret ceremony in 2019. However, in none of the wedding pictures was Ritesh seen.

Rakhi has always maintained that Ritesh is an extremely shy person and doesn't want to come under the public glare. On the show, Ritesh revealed that when he first texted Rakhi, she blocked him. However, he texted her again after a considerable time period and the two got close. He also revealed that it was Rakhi Sawant who proposed to him for the wedding. The two got married and Ritesh went to London. But, soon, Covid struck and the two had to stay separately for more than a year.

Rakhi welcomed Ritesh by dancing to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' and added, "Aapka welcome hai. 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai." Housemates were seen calling him "jiju" and even entertained him.

Now that we finally know that there is a "Ritesh", we wish the couple a very happy married life.