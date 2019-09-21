Priyanka Chopra, who has been accompanying husband Nick Jonas and his brothers on their 'Happiness Begins' tour, recently returned to Mumbai. Priyanka looked ravishing in a beautiful short kurti which she had teamed up with biking shorts. Though we have only seen Kim Kardashian wearing such shorts at public outings, Priyanka definitely rocked the look. While many expressed their happiness on PeeCee's return to the country, many questioned her choice of clothing.

While one user commented, "Did she forget her pants?" another wrote, "What is she wearing?" Comments like – "Why is she wearing that?", "What is this?", "What are you wearing?" bombarded her Instagram page.

Earlier this year Priyanka Chopra was trolled for her cover picture on a magazine where she was wearing a beautiful saree created by Tarun Tahliani but without any blouse. Chopra had posted the photo on Instagram and said, "I love how I feel when I'm wearing one," calling saree "the most iconic and recognised silhouettes from India". Netizens trolled the actress for forgetting her sanskar.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra would be seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose. A video of Priyanka Chopra breaking down after the amazing response the film received at TIFF had recently gone viral. Several prominent personalities and Twitter users who watched the film at TIFF praised the film on the social platform. Not only did the film win thundering applause but also a 4-minute long standing ovation for the terrific performance by the star cast.