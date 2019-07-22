Just like her extravagant wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra had a rather elaborate birthday party too. Priyanka Chopra, 37, celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Miami. While the family including mother Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra had begun celebrating her birthday a few days in advance, the celebrations haven't stopped yet.

For her birthday, Priyanka Chose a shiny and shimmery, sequined red mini-dress with billowing sleeves. The pictures from her lavish birthday bash immediately went viral with one picture mainly in the spotlight.

A picture from Priyanka's bash, where Priyanka can be seen trying to blow out sparkling candles as hubby Nick Jonas looks on has now gone viral. Sparkling candles are not supposed to be blown, however, Priyanka's excitement gave Twitter a field day with netizens trolling the actress. While we totally understand Priyanka's excitement, let's take a look at some of the memes below.

Twitter

Priyanka had also come under fire when a picture of her smoking with her husband and mother on a yacht in Miami came out. Netizens reminded her of her 'asthma' which she had said that she was suffering from. Mrs Jonas had once objected at firecrackers being burnt during Diwali. She had said that she suffers from asthma since childhood and the smoke causes problems for many people like her. She had even claimed that she does not smoke.