And it might finally be the time for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to make it official to the world. The duo is reportedly all set to get engaged in a formal ceremony on May 13. Pari's cousin and actress, Priyanka Chopra is also said to be flying in to be there for the big day. Ahead of the engagement, visuals of Parineeti's Mumbai home all decked up for the function has taken over the internet.

Parineeti to don Manish Malhotra outfit

While Raghav will be seen wearing an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdeva, Parineeti, reportedly will wear a minimalist outfit by Manish Malhotra. "Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven't done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue," an HT report stated.

Parineeti has also chosen to go with a Manish Malhotra couture that is simple, modern and effortless. The diva likes to keep it minimal and is ready to make a statement with her engagement outfit.

Ardas and engagement

The engagement ceremony will be held at Kapurthala house in Connaught place in Delhi. The ceremony will only see the attendance of the closest members of both the families. A special ardas has been organised to solemnise the ceremony.