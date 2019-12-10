After braving through a serious fight against pneumonia at the age of 90, India's pride Lata Mangeshkar returned home on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after 28 days of stay for pneumonia treatment. A picture of Lata Mangeshkar exiting the hospital has now gone viral.

Lata Mangeshkar can be seen looking 'weak' and 'frail' in the picture. The melody queen of the country is sitting in a wheelchair while she is surrounded by a few nurses from the hospital. The picture has left her fans and followers worried.

Sharing her health update, Mangeshkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba."

"I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again," Mangeshkar added.

Besides giving Bollywood hundreds of songs in her melodious voice that the country will always remain indebted for, Lata Mangeshkar has been a recipient of several awards and accolades. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history.

Lata Mangeshkar's advice to Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal, who shot to fame and became a viral sensation after singing Lata Mangeshkar's song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, has not managed woo Lata Mangeshkar. Slamming Ranu and artists who copy other singers, Lata Mangeshkar had said, "But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."