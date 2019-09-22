Sumona Chakravarti of Kapil Sharma Show has just turned a relaxing Sunday into a sizzling one. The actress posted a super-hot picture on social media, setting the mercury level high.

Sumona, who is seen as a cute and bubbly girl on Kapil Sharma Show, flaunted her oomph factor by posing in a bikini on a beach. She posted it with a caption that read, "Hello Sunday".

Bikini-clad Sumon is seen flaunting her curves as she delivers a sexy gaze to the camera. Sumona, who rose to fame with her varied characters in Kapil Sharma Show, mostly posts cute pictures on social media, but at times, she does tease her fans showing them her steamy side.

A few days ago, she had posted pictures where a drenched Sumona was seen enjoying Mumbai rains. She was later seen in the same drenched look on the show as well.

Sumona has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma Show since a long time. Earlier, she used to be seen playing the character of Sarla, who flirts with Kapil. However, after the ouster of Sunil Grover, she now is seen as Bhoori, sister-in-law of Baccha Yadav played by Kiku Sharda.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has been running successfully now. The comedy show is one of the most popular shows on Sony right now, and has been riding high on TRP.