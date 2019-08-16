Juhi Chawla, who is looking forward to do only quality scripts and challenging roles, has turned into an environmentalist & a budding organic farmer. The actress who was crowned Miss India in 1984 and later came into Bollywood, is living the best of both worlds; quite literally!

Last seen in Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga playing a role as her effervescent self, Juhi is spending some downtime at her plush family estate in Uganda. A nature lover, Juhi apparently is making up for her me - time after an eventful first half of the year and took to her social media to share photos of her morning walks in the lush green estate that houses few peacocks as well.

Juhi, who has given a number of hits with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan hasn't been paired up with Salman Khan yet. Talking about it, Juhi had once said, "'m telling you till today I'm asking him that, how come we never got to work and really it's something even I'm not clear about. But we never know what happens in the future. There will be a film where they will require me in the film and Salman might be there, so who knows. We are still around in the industry with some more years to go. Hopefully something will happen in the future."

Over the last few years, Juhi has taken on some out-of-the-box roles in films like Chalk N Duster, Gulaab Gang and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Talking about them, Chawla had said, "If you're saying do more naach-gaana kind of films, no I wouldn't simply do it for the sake of doing a film now. I do a film where in I truly enjoy listening to the script, where I feel that a script is holding my attention then I feel confident that it can hold the attention of the audience. I truly go by the script and what it feels like. Even today I'm very proud of both my films."

Well, real-life or reel-life, Juhi sure looks fresh as a daisy sporting sans makeup look! A breather from the humdrum of city life is always a welcome break!