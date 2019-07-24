Kapil Sharma lately appears quite fit, and his fans love the way he looks now. However, it seems the comedian would look good even in his old age, at least FaceApp suggests so.

While the internet has been going crazy with FaceApp pictures of different celebrities going viral on social media, someone tried the same with Kapil's picture also. Host of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian's old avatar looks no less energetic.

He is seen having grey hair and wrinkles on his face, like most other FaceApp pictures portrayed for other people. The picture has been shared by a fan on social media, who captioned it as, "#KapilSharmashow this is for you comedy king Mr. Kapil Sharma you will be looking so smart in next days of your life".

Lately, social media is flooded with FaceApp pictures of several celebrities, showing them in old age. While the craze of the app went to its pick, some reports expressed concern over it, stating that the app poses threat to people's right to privacy.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has been running successfully. In one of its recent episodes, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on it to promote her film Judgemental Hai Kya. Like earlier, Kangana again had taken digs at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor on the show, apart from promoting the movie.