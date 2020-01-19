Disha Patani is one actress who has managed to carve a niche for herself. In a very short span of time, she has become a fashionista. She gives us serious fashion goals. Be it skirts or sarees, she can pull off any cloth on her luscious body. As they say, 'if you've got it, flaunt it' and when she flaunts, you may skip a beat. And that's what she did when she decided to treat her fans on social media.

Of late, Disha has been making the right noise thanks to her Baywatch moment in Malang. Fans have been going gaga over her bikini-clad avatar wherein the leggy lass is seen flaunting her curves like never before. And while fans are yet to come out of that hangover, Disha shared yet another picture from the sets of Malang. She is seen posing in barely there swimwear soaking up some sun while showing off her flawless figure.

Disha Patani has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie Malang was released. The actress has raised the hotness factor with her impressionable entry in the trailer. And every time Disha graced the silver screen, she has set the screens on fire be it with her 'Slow Motion Song' from Bharat or her perfect body in 'Malang.'

The actress on the work front has a great line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on February 7. She will then teaming up with Salman Khan again on the big screen in Radhe followed by Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Meanwhile, take a look at Disha Patani's hot bikini-clad avatar from Malang and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her.