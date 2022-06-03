Congratulations are in order for Anusha Dandekar who has turned mother to a beautiful little girl - Sahara. Anusha took to social media to share the news. The VJ, presenter, and actress also shared several photos and videos with her daughter. The news came as a surprise to many and soon, her timeline was flooded with congratulatory wishes and blessings to the new one.

Sharing the post, Anusha wrote, "I finally have a little girl I can call my own... introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara... the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! ✨✨ I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!"

Congratulations soon started pouring in. Kubbra Sait wrote, "Wow! Nush Congratulations Mummy." Anusha's fans and followers soon started dropping their best wishes for the new mommy and adorable daughter.

Anusha Dandekar is the sister of Shibani Dandekar. Anusha was earlier dating TV actor Karan Kundrra. The two even hosted several shows together. However, the two parted ways after and ugly fall out. Anusha had hinted at being cheated on in the relationship and how she gave herself up for the sake of her "partner".

If reports are to be believed, Anusha has adopted the little girl. However, an official announcement is awaited.