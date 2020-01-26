It was just yesterday that Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures went viral on social media. Dressed in bridal attire, Katrina Kaif was seen escorted by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the photos. While netizens went into a tizzy seeing the pictures, it was nothing more than a shoot for an advertisement for a popular jewellery brand that brought these stars together.

Sharing a picture from the shoot with Katrina Kaif and the ladies, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !

Amitabh Bachchan's emotional moment

Not just that, the shoot also brought together three biggest names from the south industry Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, and Shiva Rajkumar. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share his feelings, "what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression . ."

He also wrote, "I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now.. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny! their Father's were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again . . a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst . . (sic)

Rohit Shetty about Katrina Kaif

While Amitabh Bachchan worked this shoot, Rohit Shetty, who is currently working with Katrina Kaif on Sooryavanshi, didn't seem to have a great time. Revealing the downside of working with Katrina, Rohit said that he was really having a hard time answering her questions on the sets. "She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, 'Is this right?' So much theory, I can't do. After a point, I am switched off. 'Do you think this grey colour is nice?' Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe," Rohit Shetty said on No Filter Neha. Adding that clothes play an important role in his normal middle-class film like Sooryavanshi, Rohit said, "Tu kapda pehen aur aa, it's like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!"