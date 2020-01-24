Katrina Kaif took social media by surprise when her wedding picture surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Katrina can be seen dressed as a bride. Moreover, she is being escorted to the mandap by none other than the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan who are seen donning traditional attires.

You may wonder how it all happened and would want to search for the lucky man who got married to Katrina Kaif. And before you get a heartache and fall on the ground due to unconsciousness, let us burst the bubble for you. It was nothing more than a shoot for an advertisement for a popular jewellery brand that brought these stars together.

Not just that, the shoot also brought together three biggest names from the south industry Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar. Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed to meet these three personalities together and couldn't resist himself from posing for a picture with them. He also took to his blog to share his feelings of meeting the three superstar sons of three iconic legends - Nagarjun, son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu; Shivraj Kumar, son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada; Prabhu, son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil.