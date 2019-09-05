Barely a few months after Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar called-off the wedding mutually, Priyanka Chopra's brother was spotted with a mystery woman. Ever since the pictures of Sidharth with a beautiful woman at Ambani Ganesh Puja in Antilia surfaced online, netizens bombarded the social media on who his plus one was.

Now, let us tell you, who the mystery woman is. The beautiful woman, who walked hand-in-hand with Siddharth Chopra and also posed for the shutterbugs is a is south actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films. Not only do the two follow each other on social media but were also seen colour co-ordinated for the Ambani event which has now set the tongues wagging.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra had revealed that Siddharth wasn't ready for the marriage yet. "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time. They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off."

However, before this, Madhu Chopra had cited Ishita's surgery as the reason behind the wedding being postponed. She told, "We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery."

After many years of dating, Siddharth and Ishita had gotten formally engaged in a Roka ceremony in Delhi, this February. Priyanka Chopra had also shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram account welcoming Ishita to the Chopra family.

In a series of Instagram posts, she also hinted at trouble in their relationship. However, Ishita returned to London for work and Priyanka Chopra had also unfollowed Ishita soon after the wedding was called off.