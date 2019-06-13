Ameesha Patel might have disappeared from the big screen, but that hasn't stopped her from grabbing headlines every now and then. From events, parties to sensuous photoshoots; the diva sure knows how to turn up the heat with her fashion choices. She keeps treating her fans by giving a sneak peek into her daily life while documenting some of her moments on Instagram.

An active social media user, Ameesha has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Ameesha recently shot for a photoshoot, pictures of which soon went viral. Patel keeps entertaining her fans with constant photos and video updates. In her latest photoshoot, Ameesha looks smouldering in a little black dress.

Ameesha had won rave reviews and swept away most of the awards for her powerful performance in her debut film – Kaho Na Pyar Hai – opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her brilliant act in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha – won her critical acclaim too. However, few wrong projects and a few tiny roles made her slowly disappear from the industry.

Ameesha started her own production house - Ameesha Patel Productions - in 2011. Last seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit', Ameesha was also in the news recently for a sting operation by Cobrapost where the actress was offered money to promote a particular political party. 'Bhaiaji Superhit' also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Preity Zinta in prominent roles. With the movie, Ameesha made her comeback to the celluloid after five years. She was last seen in Race 2 in 2013.

Ameesha often gets trolled for posting sizzling pictures on Instagram. Trolls even accuse her of trying to stay in the news by exposing but the 42-year-old has always maintained her silence and never retaliated.