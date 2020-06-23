Centre's Press Information Bureau (PIB) is making news for all the wrong reasons, once again. The official Twitter handle of PIB Hindi, which goes by the username @PIBHINDI, liked a couple of soft porn tweets. The first tweet that the PIB Hindi Twitter account liked was dated January 25 and the second one was from March 22.

Soon after the netizens pointed out the blunder and shamed the agency for indulging in such an activity, the PIB Hindi unliked both the pornographic tweets. However, it was too late as social media users had taken the screenshots until then.

Notably, it isn't for the first time that PIB's Twitter account has liked such salacious tweets.

Twitteratti slam PIB, seek an explanation

A journalist named Rohini Singh was among the first ones to take note of the disgraceful activity by PIB Hindi. Lashing out at the agency, she shared a screenshot and wrote, "If @PIBFactCheck wasn't an embarrassment enough for the government, @PIBHindi's affinity for sleaze is even worse. Who runs these handles? Is taxpayer money now being used to pay people to watch porn during office hours?"

And in no time, there was a flurry of tweets targeting PIB Hindi. Why are u surprised @rohini_sgh? Watching sleaze is a trait remember the ruling party MLAs who were watching porn in assemblies. The MLA caught for watching porn was rewarded!! This chap at @PIBHindi is in for an upward swing ..no pun intended!!," said Tehseen Poonawalla in reply to Rohini's tweet.

"This is the activity done by @PIBHindi official Twitter handle. Don't these people have shame left? Disgusting!!!," wrote a Twitter user while another gave a new full form to PIB - "Porn Information Bureau".

PIB was subjected to heavy criticism for a similar sort of activity in March as well. Both the English and Hindi Twitter accounts of the bureau had reportedly liked a series of tweets containing pornographic content, K-Pop videos and other content in Chinese.

However, at that time, the PIB issued a clarification stating that it was a technical glitch. "Due to unknown malfunction, @PIB_India handle has been generating a series of random likes of tweets in multiple languages since this morning. @TwitterIndia has been apprised on the issue & is working to resolve it. We thank all those who have connected with us on the issue," the agency had said in a statement.