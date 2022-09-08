The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was conducting raids at 32 places in Bihar on Thursday in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case.

Separate teams of NIA conducted simultaneous raids in Patna, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Araria, Saran, Muzaffarpur and other districts.

In Araria, a team of NIA conducted raids at the house of a person named Ahshan Parvez in Jokihat block. The name of Ahshan came up during the investigation of Phulwari Sharif terror module. He is said to be state general secretary of SDPI. He is also a district convenor of Popular Front of India (PFI). He is currently under the detention of the NIA.

Two other teams conducted raids at Milkiyana locality and Gonpura village in Phulwari Sharif in Patna district. In Darbhanga, the NIA teams raided Shankarpur village under Sihwada police station and Urdu village under Laheriasarai police station.

In Shankarpur village, the NIA team raided Mohammad Mustakim's house. He has been booked in connection with Phulwari Sharif terror module case by the NIA. Besides him, his friend Sanaullah was also the co-accused in the case.

In Madhubani, the NIA team conducted a raid at the house of Ansarullah alias Ansar, located at Balua Tola village under the Ladania police station.

In Saran, the NIA team conducted a raid at the house of Parvez Alam, a native of Rudalpur village under the Jalalpur police station.

Patna Police unearthed the Phulwari Shariff suspected terror module on July 13 after arresting three persons related to the PFI. Later the case was transferred to NIA which conducted raids on July 28 at six places in Bihar, including Patna, Araria, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Nalanda and West Champaran district.

The terror module was alleged to be running arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training and were aiming to make India an 'Islamic State by 2047'.