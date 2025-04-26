Phule Review: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa shine in dull, dry biopic with lacklustre scipt

The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer, originally slated for release on April 7, finally hit theatres on April 25 after facing significant objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The board mandated several changes, including the removal of terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar', and 'Peshwai', replacing a scene of a man carrying a broom with boys throwing cow dung at Savitribai, and modifying the phrase '3000 saal purani gulami' to 'Kai saal purani'. After implementing these cuts, the film was granted a U certificate.

The plot

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, Phule stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule.

The film opens against the bleak backdrop of the 1897 plague in Pune, where an elderly Savitribai (Patralekhaa) selflessly tends to the sick and forsaken. The narrative slips into a poignant flashback, transporting viewers to 1848, a year that marked the beginning of a social awakening in India.

Spanning 16 transformative years, the story traces the early journey of a young Jyotirao (Gandhi) and Savitribai (Patralekhaa) as they confront deeply entrenched caste and gender hierarchies. Their courage becomes the cornerstone of a lifelong struggle for education, equality, and reform.

One of the most stirring segments of the film is its take on child marriage. Jyotirao refuses to play the conventional husband. Instead, he becomes a mentor and teaches Savitribai to read, write, and think critically.

Together, they start an underground school for girls, quietly supported by a few liberal upper-caste individuals. But their revolutionary work doesn't go unchallenged.

This image is from 1954, Babasaheb attended the premiere of Mahatma Phule, a Marathi film that boldly portrayed how Brahmins opposed widow remarriage, women's education and Shudra empowerment. The film directed by a Brahmin was shown without a single cut.#Phule pic.twitter.com/1joFN68F0G — Dalit History (@DalitArchive) April 15, 2025

Facing rejection from their family and community, the couple is forced to leave their ancestral home. What follows is a relentless crusade: building shelters for widows, fighting child marriage, advocating for survivors like Kashibai, and eventually founding the Satyashodhak Samaj—a reform movement rooted in social justice and education.

The film's dialogues are soul-stirring and leave a strong impact.

Though the performances of Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa have received wide acclaim, many viewers believe the film's uneven storytelling weakens the power of its message.

#PhuleMovie Review#Phule serves as a mirror, reflecting that despite 177 years, not much has changed regarding caste and untouchability.



Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule's story will inspire and provide a reality check.



Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️?



A powerful film that sheds light on the… pic.twitter.com/44WjWN1Lyr — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) April 25, 2025

One social media user wrote, "They didn't just fight injustice—they rewrote history! #Phule is a powerful tribute to Jyotiba & Savitribai—India's OG changemakers. From classrooms to caste battles, their legacy roars on screen! Witness the fire.."

Another wrote, "When this #Phule movie is facing so much opposition today, just imagine how much opposition Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule must have faced 175 years ago? Opening and running a school for girls, securing equal rights for Shudras, how difficult must it have been? Such films should be encouraged by the government and by you too."

In a nutshell, Phule isn't conventionally entertaining, but it leaves a profound impact, making it a must-watch for anyone passionate about history, social justice, and the transformative power of education.