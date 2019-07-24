Tej Pratap Yadav yet again dressed up as Lord Shiva when he visited a temple in Patna on Tuesday.

The eldest son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav embraced the full attire of Lord Shiva, complete with a tiger skin dhoti and ash across his arms, chest, and forehead. The images also show him wearing multiple chains of rosary beads, also known as rudraksh, around his neck.

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, dressed as Lord Shiva, offered prayers at a temple in Patna, today. pic.twitter.com/mMjuCydClz — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

The former health minister offered milk and gangajal (holy water) while praying at the temple.

This is not the first time that Yadav has dressed up as the Hindu God. He had donned a similar attire last year during the Hindu month of Shravan which is considered to be holy for Lord Shiva. When asked about his attire last year, Yadav had said that he was praying for the welfare of the residents of Bihar and his father's health.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

"Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life," Tej Pratap Yadav had said.

Lord Shiva seems to be the favourite of Pratap after a hoarding was put up of him completely looking like the deity with his skin blue in colour. His ex-wife Aishwarya was dressed as Goddess Parvati. This was reported in May 2018.

Yadav had also donned the avatar of Lord Krishna on New Year's Day in 2017. He had worn a red turban and played a white flute.