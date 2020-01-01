Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Bollywood parties never fail to grab headlines and our celebs leave no stone unturned to let their hair down and click pictures in the most stylish attires. Their social media feeds comprise of glittery images with their better halves.

We saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Salman Khan partying. Baby Tim was seen relaxing in the arms of Saif!

#happynewyear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️❤️ @therealkarismakapoor

Happy New Year ✨?

This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! ? @karanboolani

Who can forget the Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's snow-clad alps PDA picture where Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha bumped in!

new year, no new friends ? #2020 #family

Full squads ❤❤ #suhanakhan

Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020✨

HAPPY NEW YEAR????

Ihapppie new year from haiwaaan. Nagin n me???????

Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan is seen partying at Alibagh with his friends and family.

We saw a lot of wishes pouring in by the celebs.

Check out their New Year's wishes!

 
International Business Times wishes its readers a very Happy New year 2020!
 