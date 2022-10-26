New York's iconic Times Square was lit up with Diwali festivities as the Indian diaspora living in the US got together to enjoy every moment of it. Jaipur Foot USA in collaboration with the Association of Indians in America (AIA) New York chapter hosted a grand Deepavali event at NY's Times Square, displaying the true spirit and grit of India away from home.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing the Indian diaspora on the occasion and commending the philanthropic work carried out by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur Foot USA, to Diya-lighting ceremony and playing of drums, the Deepavali event was a grand affair.

Here are the photos from the celebrations at New York Times Square: