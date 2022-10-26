New York's iconic Times Square was lit up with Diwali festivities as the Indian diaspora living in the US got together to enjoy every moment of it. Jaipur Foot USA in collaboration with the Association of Indians in America (AIA) New York chapter hosted a grand Deepavali event at NY's Times Square, displaying the true spirit and grit of India away from home.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing the Indian diaspora on the occasion and commending the philanthropic work carried out by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur Foot USA, to Diya-lighting ceremony and playing of drums, the Deepavali event was a grand affair.

Here are the photos from the celebrations at New York Times Square:

  • PM Narendra Modi's Diwali greetings displayed on NASDAQ billboard in NY Times Square
  • PM Narendra Modi's Diwali greetings displayed on NASDAQ billboard in NY Times Square
  • Prem bhandari Harish Thakkar Ashok sancheti Atul Kothari Ashok Pandey ashwini upadhyay JFU and AIA team members
    Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Ashok Sancheti, Atul Kothari, Ashok Pandey, Ashwini Upadhyay
  • BMVSS chief patron Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, Prem Bhandari and Harish Thakkar's Diwali greeting displayed on NASDAQ
    BMVSS chief patron Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, Prem Bhandari and Harish Thakkar's Diwali greeting displayed on NASDAQ
  • BMVSS chief patron Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, Prem Bhandari and Harish Thakkar's Diwali greeting displayed on NASDAQ
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Ashok Sancheti, Atul Kothari, Ashok Pandey, Ashwini Upadhyay among
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Samin Sharma, Ashok Pandey
    Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Samin Sharma, Srinivas Ranga
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Samin Sharma, Ashok Pandey
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Varun Jeph
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Varun Jeph
  • Prem Bhandari, Harish Thakkar, Dr Varun Jeph
  • Harish Thakkar participates in Times Square Diwali celebrations
  • Harish Thakkar participates in Times Square Diwali celebrations
  • Harish Thakkar participates in Times Square Diwali celebrations
  • Harish Thakkar participates in Times Square Diwali celebrations
  • Harish Thakkar participates in Times Square Diwali celebrations
  • Diwali celebrations at NY Times Square
  • Diwali celebrations at NY Times Square
  • Diwali celebrations at NY Times Square
  • Diwali celebrations at NY Times Square
