President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented four Padma Vibhushans, including to classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, eight Padma Bhushans, and 61 Padma Shri awards for 2020.

The awards were presented at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique said. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi personally congratulated the Padma awardees on the occasion.

Padma Awards in PHOTOS

[Photos via Twitter/Narendra Modi]