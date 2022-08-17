The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) in collaboration with Jaipur Foot USA organised a special event to celebrate India's 75th Independence, making it a memorable gathering for the Indian diaspora. Noted singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan sang "Ae Watan" from the movie Raazi on the occasion. Indian-Americans gathered at Times Square in huge numbers to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaiswal, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, BJP's National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (who ran BJP's West Bengal campaign), FIA convener and Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya, FIA President Kenny Desai, FIA's past President & Chairman of Bihar Foundation of America Alok Kumar, former FIA president Srujal Parikh and Senator Kevin Thomas, popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad of recent Pushpa fame, who composed the "Har Ghar Tiranga" song, Deputy Commissioner - Trade, Investment and Innovation for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, and NASA astronaut Raja Chari among other dignitaries were present.

The digital screening of the remarkable social service done by BMVSS by providing differently-abled with artificial limbs popularly referred to as Jaipur Foot, was a major highlight of the event.

Check out the photo gallery below:

