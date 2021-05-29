A picture has gone viral on social media since Friday, alleging that an 8-year-old girl from Nawada, Bihar has been married to a 28-year-old man. The picture went viral very quickly from Twitter to other social media platforms.

Tweeting the photo, a journalist wrote, "This poignant picture of the Nawada of Bihar is telling their poverty, telling their compulsions how the situation will be that under what circumstances would a parent marry their 8-year-old daughter to a 28-year-old man. Even after 70 years, such a picture is shaking the mind."

बिहार के नवादा की ये मार्मिक तस्वीर अपनी गरीबी को बता रही है अपनी मजबूरियों को बयां कर रही है कि वो हालात कैसे होंगे कि एक माँ बाप अपनी 8 साल की बेटी की शादी एक 28 साल के लड़के से किन परिस्थितियों में किये होंगे.आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी ऐसी तश्वीर मन को झकझोर कर रख दे रही है pic.twitter.com/S5VXpJ0gAx — Tushar Srivastava (Zee Media) (@TusharSrilive) May 27, 2021

Bride counters the claim

However, since the photo went viral on social media conflicting claims were made. In another video that went viral hours later, the girl, Tanu Kumari claimed that she is not a minor and has attained the legal age of 18 to get married. According to Tanu Kumari, her date of birth is 1 January 2002. Tanu Kumari told that her aunt had given the information about the fake post on social media. Tanu told that he does not know who made his photo viral. Tanu Kumari said, "I am married with the consent of both the families. My date of birth is 1.1.2002. Do not make the wrong video viral, fragment it."

Soon, the claim has been supported by the investigation carried out by the local police. The Nawada police officials have issued a press release claiming that an investigation was carried out and that it was found that the girl in question has attained 18 years of age as per her Aadhar card.

The police investigation further concluded that "the news published on social media on this matter has found to be devoid of facts." However, amid the controversy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of the matter has asked the police to furnish the details of the bride.