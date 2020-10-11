Aadhaar is a 12 digit individual identification number issued by the Government of India. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been tasked to issue these id cards which serve as proof of identity anywhere in India. Any person who is resident in India and satisfies the verification process defined by the UIDAI, regardless of age and sex, can register for Aadhaar.

Here are all the details for you to enroll your children for the Aadhaar card.

For children under 5 years of age, the child has to be authenticated by one of the parents or guardians. By signing the enrolment form, they would also have to give the child's consent for enrolment. Similar approval for the registration form must be signed by the parents or guardian for children between 5 and 18 years of age. Any legitimate proof of relationship document, such as a birth certificate, can be used for the head of the family enrolment if there is no document in the name of the minor.

Identity proof

Any valid proof of relationship document will have to be produced for resident Indian children. There are records such as the birth certificate, along with the parent or guardian Aadhaar. But if the child is an NRI, then the required proof of identity must be a legitimate Indian passport.

Biometrics not required for children below 5 years

For children below 5 years, biometrics is not required. Their UIDs are processed on the basis of demographic details linked to their parents' UIDs and their facial photographs. However, when they turn 5 and 15, these kids will have to refresh their biometrics with ten digits, iris, and facial imaging. The initial Aadhaar letter will contain an intimation in this regard.