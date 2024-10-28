Tamannaah Bhatia is riding high after the success of Aaj Ki Raat song from Stree 2. The film not only did some ginormous numbers at the box office but the song has been one of the most viewed and listened to songs of the year. Ever since Tamannaah's sensuous moves on the song, the Baahubali actress keeps trending on social media every now and then.

Tamannaah's post

Tammy, as she is fondly called as, attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash looking every bit of a firecracker herself. In a hot pink lehenga, the diva flaunted her curves as she arrived hand-in-hand with beau Vijay Varma. Bhatia also shared pictures of herself in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire and wrote, "Phooljhadi".

Shraddha Kapoor's comment

Social media went gaga over her looks and so did Shraddha Kapoor. However, the Aashiqui 2 actress had a different name for the Lust Stories 2 actress. "Hello there Pineapple. Looking very good very nice," Shraddha commented on her post. Many more celebs and influencers commented on Bhatia's post and dropped fire emojis on her pictures.

Vijay's take on their love story

Vijay and Tamannaah have been one of the most talked about couples ever since they made their relationship public. Vijay had revealed in an interview that while majority of their life is under public eye, they do manage keep their special moments private and together. The IC814: The Kandahar Hijack actor added that he has over 5000 pictures of the two of them in his phone that he keeps close to his heart.

The Gully Boy actor had also spoken about making their relationship public and not trying to hide it. "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings," he said in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.