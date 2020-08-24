As many as 10 people were killed and several others were injured after twin blasts, including one reportedly carried out by a female suicide bomber, struck the southern Philippine' Jolo on Monday, August 24.

According to authorities, the military said the first explosion occurred at around 12 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province.

About one hour after the first blast, a second explosion rocked a church, about 70 metres away from the first blast scene.

(This is a developing story. More details were awaited)