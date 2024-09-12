The Philippines continues to grapple with increasing dengue cases and fatalities amid the rainy season, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

From January to September 6 this year, the DOH has tallied 208,965 dengue cases, 68 per cent higher than the same period last year. It recorded 546 deaths during the period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Philippine Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa assured the public that the health agency continues to monitor and assess the situation to implement the necessary measures and interventions.

"We are witnessing a continued and seasonal rise in dengue cases," Herbosa said, emphasising the need for everyone to "take immediate and concerted action to address this situation brought about by the rainy season."

He added that this collective effort is crucial to combating the spread of dengue.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water, open containers, cans around the house, and some plants, such as bananas.

