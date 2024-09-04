Karnataka government declared dengue fever as an epidemic disease on September 3. This decision was taken following an amendment to the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020. The notification read, In exercise of power conferred by Section 3, of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, the Government of Karnataka hereby notifies Dengue fever, including severe forms of Dengue fever, as an epidemic disease, the state.

This notification empowers authorities across the state to impose fines on violations that contribute to the spread of the disease. Previously, this provision was only available to civic agencies in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The government has set a fine of Rs 400 in urban and Rs 200 in rural areas for households, both indoor and outdoor, where mosquito breeding is found.

The fines extend to commercial establishments, offices, schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, restaurants, hotels, eateries, lodges, resorts, homestays, amusement parks, malls, supermarkets, petty shops, tender coconut vendors, factories, industries, puncture repair shops, solid waste collection yards, plant nurseries, cinema theatres, convention halls, and other such structures in urban areas. These establishments face a fine of Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas.

For active construction sites, abandoned construction sites, vacant sites, and open lands, if mosquito breeding is found, a fine of Rs 2,000 is imposed in urban areas and Rs 1,000 in rural areas. The competent authority or its authorized officer has the power to levy and recover the penalty as specified in these regulations.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the main objective of the notification is to encourage people to take precautionary measures at their own level. He said, Now, all Deputy Commissioners were given authority and also made as 'competent authority'. They will initiate action on houses, places, and establishments when the dengue guidelines are not followed by imposing fines. We are initiating action to contain dengue cases and the disease has come under control to a certain extent. Still, the rise and fall of numbers is reported daily.

The minister further added that the rainy season is still ongoing, and penalizing powers have been given to authorities across the state. In case of repeated violations, 50 percent or more fine is imposed. He emphasized that the officers can issue warnings before imposing fines. He urged the public to cooperate if dengue cases need to be dealt with effectively.