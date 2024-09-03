IANS

Karnataka BJP on Tuesday criticised the state government, saying that it has gone into a "coma" due to various cases like MUDA and Tribal Welfare case.

"Karnataka government has gone into a coma due to various cases while the developmental work has come to a halt. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had resigned, it would not have caused so much hindrance in the developmental works," said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.

He said that the government has suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, considering the violation of rules in the distribution of plots in the 50:50 ratio, which indirectly acknowledges that granting plots to Siddaramaiah's wife in the same ratio is also wrong.

"Even though it has been 10 months since the technical committee, appointed by the previous BJP government, submitted a report on MUDA irregularities, no action was taken. Despite an ongoing investigation, the tainted officer Dinesh Kumar was appointed as the Registrar of Haveri University by the Congress government," he said.

He added that suddenly an order for suspension had been issued. From the time the MUDA scam came to light, Siddaramaiah has been confused and mentally weakened, according to his own party members.

He said that there have been also an increase in rape and crimes against women since the Congress came to power.

"The investigation by Karkala city police into the kidnapping and rape of a girl in Karkala has revealed many significant details about a drug network. A large drug cartel is behind this. During the BJP government, a special drive was conducted to control drugs. This government has allowed drug peddlers to operate, resulting in the rape of a young woman," he said.

He said that the government should have responded to the allegations made by BJP Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family.

"Instead, they are protesting against the allegations. Even in the COVID matter, an inquiry commission was set up, and the report was obtained midway to play hate politics. The Congress should have protested against this when they were in opposition," he said.

He said that the government has not taken steps to provide separate relief for the floods in North Karnataka. "Roads have deteriorated everywhere due to the rain. The government must guarantee smooth travel on the roads," he said.

He added that in Bengaluru, contractors are protesting because Rs 1,500 crore meant for them has been withheld for commissions. "Potholes on the roads are causing suffering for motorists. Garbage is piled up everywhere. This is now a cashless brand Bengaluru," he said.

He further alleged that there is not even the competence to translate in Kannada in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

"Siddaramaiah was the Chairman of the Kannada Protection Committee, yet, under his administration, even the proper Kannada question paper could not be provided," the LoP said.

He said that Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has not developed the basic infrastructure of Anganwadi schools, however, Rs 60-70 crore is being allocated for making reels. "The same money could have been used to repair schools," he said.

He sarcastically suggested that Congress should bring a law stating that if specific castes commit murder or corruption, no one should speak against them.

"There is no category like backward classes, Brahmins, or Dalits when it comes to committing crimes. Babasaheb Ambedkar did not bring such differences in the Constitution. There is no connection between caste and the law. If people try to take protection under caste, the public will not accept it," he said.

He alleged that under this government of distrust, the "Nambike" (Trust) scheme has been launched. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statement that the "Nambike Naksha" (Trust Map) scheme is being introduced for building plan approvals in Bengaluru is just another chapter in the Brand Bengaluru drama.

(With inputs from IANS)